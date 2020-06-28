Boeing Could Start 737 MAX Tests This Week

The aerospace company is planning to work with federal officials to get its controversial MAX jet recertified, according to reports.

Boeing (BA) is prepping for days' long certification testing for its 737 MAX early this week with federal aviation officials, according to reports on Sunday.

The tests for the MAX could start as early as Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal, which said the goal of the effort would be to return the jet to service by the end of 2020. Reuters made a similar report on Sunday that the company would hold the test with Federal Aviation Administration officials and both relied on unnamed sources.

"We continue to work diligently on safely returning the 737 MAX to commercial service," a Boeing spokesman, Bernard Choi, told TheStreet in an email on Sunday. But, Choi declined to confirm or deny any planned tests, saying, "We defer to the FAA and global regulators on the process."

An electronic message seeking comment sent to the FAA by TheStreet was not immediately answered on Sunday.

Boeing has been hit with a double-whammy of two fatal crashes of the new MAX aircraft and then the beating airlines worldwide took amid the coronavirus lockdowns and flying fears.

A Boeing 737 MAX Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March of 2019, killing all on board, just months after 157 passengers and crew were killed in October 2018 when a Lion Air flight crashed over Indonesia. The aircraft has been grounded since.

Boeing closed down to $170.01 on Friday trading -- down nearly 48% year-to-date.