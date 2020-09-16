Boeing and FAA to Blame in 737 MAX Crashes, House Report Finds

A 'horrific culmination' of missteps by Boeing engineers, lack of transparency and 'grossly insufficient' FAA oversight are what led to two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

A “horrific culmination” of missteps by Boeing (BA) - Get Report engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing management and “grossly insufficient” oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration are what led to the two fatal crashes of the 737 MAX.

In a damning 245-page report released on Wednesday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee pointed to widespread failures among Boeing engineers who designed the doomed jet as well as deception by Boeing management that led to the death of 346 people in two separate crashes, and the grounding of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft.

“The MAX crashes were not the result of a singular failure, technical mistake or mismanaged event,” the report said. “They were the horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing’s engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing’s management and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA.”

The report, drawn from conclusions by the majority staff under committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, cites several key reasons behind the crashes, including pressure to update the 737’s design quickly and cheaply, faulty assumptions about the plane’s design and how pilots operated the aircraft, and what investigators called a “culture of concealment” by Boeing.

“Conflicts of interest” in the system that gives Boeing employees authority to make oversight calls that should be coming from government and general influence over senior FAA officials were also cited as reasons behind the so-called mind-boggling conclusion that the plane’s design was compliant, said DeFazio, a Democrat from Oregon.

The House panel also highlighted internal Boeing documents dating back to as early as 2015 that noted a company test pilot's finding that a slow reaction to the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS - the system believed to have caused the two fatal crashes - was not operating correctly or safely.

Specifically, the report referenced internal emails between Boeing engineers and other employees that referred to a company test pilot's difficulty leveling the plane's nose due to repetitive MCAS activations in flight, which could result in catastrophe.

Both crashes are believed to have been caused by repeated, erroneous MCAS malfunctions, in which cockpit crews were unable to regain control after the planes' noses were repeatedly forced downward, resulting in the devastating crashes.

“Both Boeing and the FAA gambled with the public’s safety in the aftermath of the Lion Air crash, resulting in the death of 157 more individuals on Ethiopian Airlines flight 302, less than five months later,” the report said.

The 737 MAX was grounded March 13, 2019, three days after the second crash. The FAA has tentatively approved multiple design changes to prevent such an accident in the future and the plane could be certified to resume operations in the fall.