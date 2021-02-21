Boeing 777 Jet's Engine Failure Under Federal Probe

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is now investigating why a Boeing (BA) - Get Report jet engine failed, forcing it to make an emergency landing over the weekend, leaving a trail of black smoke and debris over Colorado, and frightening passengers.

"The NTSB is investigating that event," confirmed Peter C. Knudson, a spokesman for the federal board on Sunday.

The Boeing 777-200 jet operated by United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report was going to Hawaii when it had to return to Denver International Airport after its right engine failed shortly after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The jet landed safely, and no one was injured, but broken parts fell from the sky over the area.

Video posted to Twitter and on the Associated Press shows clouds of black smoke in the sky. Police in Broomfield, Col., said over Twitter they got reports of objects that fell from the aircraft.

"The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane’s flight path," said the federal administration in statement issued on Saturday.

The NTSB is leading the investigation and is expected to provide additional updates.

The United Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the engine failed.

"We are pleased to hear that United Airlines flight 328 returned safely to Denver. Boeing technical advisers are supporting the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board with its investigation," said Boeing in a statement.

United said it had ensured those aboard the jet "were comfortable and cared for at Denver International Airport" and prepared another aircraft to get them to Honolulu.

This story has been updated and the manufacturer of the engines used has been corrected.