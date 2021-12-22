Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Coronavirus Update: Bill Gates Criticizes FDA
Bill Gates Cancels Holiday Plans As Omicron Rages

Gates, who has a large stake in the vaccine industry, opposed lifting vaccine patent rules for poor countries early in the pandemic.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes the world is entering "the worst part of the pandemic" and will thus cancel "most" of his holiday plans.

Gates claimed, without citation, that the omicron variant of Covid-19 is "spreading faster than any virus in history," on his Twitter account. 

While being more infectious than its predecessors, scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said omicron has shown signs of being less virulent, but Gates says that the jury is still out on the severity of the variant. 

"The big unknown is how sick omicron makes you. We need to take it seriously until we know more about it. Even if it's only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it's so infectious," Gates tweeted.

Gates, who is neither a doctor nor an epidemiologist and doesn't have any medical training, was a leading pro-vaccine voice before the pandemic started. 

His Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation invested at least $10 billion in the creation and distribution of vaccines, and until earlier this year, the foundation was against lifting vaccine patent protections that would allow poor countries to replicate the vaccine for free. 

The foundation reversed course in May 2021 and said it now supports temporarily lifting vaccine protections.

Gates originally opposed waving some of the provisions of the World Trade Organization's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and even petitioned U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to have the Biden administration protect the patents

According to Bloomberg, Gates is the world's fourth wealthiest person with a fortune of $135 billion. His $188 million 66,000 square foot estate in Medina, Wash., has plenty of room for him to quarantine in luxury. 

