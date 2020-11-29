Biden to Tap Neera Tanden, Cecilia Rouse to Key Economic Posts: Report

Nominations would fill Office of Management and Budget and Council of Economic Advisers positions.

The incoming administration of President-Elect Joe Biden is continuing to fill out its economic team -- and it's set to nominate two women with deep political and economic expertise to two key posts.

Biden is planning to nominate Neera Tanden, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget and Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton University labor economist, as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.

The nominations would come along with the expected nomination of former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary.

The Wall Street Journal said its report about Tanden and Rouse was made by unnamed sources close to the decision making.

Emails seeking comment sent to the Biden transition team, Princeton University and the Center for American Progress were not immediately returned to TheStreet on Sunday by late afternoon ET.

Tanden had previously served in the administrations of presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, according to her bio on the website for the Center for American Progress, which is described as a left-leaning think tank.

She was a senior adviser for health reform at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign. She was also an associate director for domestic policy under Clinton.

Tanden has a bachelor of science from the University of California, Los Angeles and a law degree from Yale Law School.

Rouse, a labor economist, also worked in the administration of Obama as a member of his Council of Economic Advisers, according to her Princeton bio. In addition, she worked in the Clinton White House in the National Economic Council from in the late 1990s.

She earned a doctoral degree in economics at Harvard University.