Biden to Pick Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden will appoint former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Buttigieg, who served as mayor for Indiana’s fourth-largest city from 2012 to 2020 and is openly gay, was one of Biden’s chief rivals for the presidential nomination.

Buttigieg suspended his campaign before Super Tuesday and endorsed Biden after doing well in the Democratic primaries and sharing victory with Bernie Sanders in the country’s first caucus in Iowa.

Buttigieg also previously served a seven-month deployment as an intelligence officer in Afghanistan.

The Transportation Department helps oversee the highway system, planes, trains, and mass transit in the country. Biden has vowed to spend billions of dollars on making major infrastructure improvements in the country and pursuing initiatives that can help the U.S. battle climate change.

As part of a global commitment to slow global warming, the Biden administration will likely change the current carbon emissions standards that President Donald Trump relaxed during his time in office, according to the AP.

Last month, Biden nominated former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, and announced several other appointments or nominations to his economic team.

Yellen, 74, would be the first woman to hold the position in the 231-year history of the department.

Biden also nominated Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). If confirmed, Tanden would be the first woman of color and first South Asian American to lead the OMB.