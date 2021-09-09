Biden Outlines Sweeping Steps to Boost Vaccinations

President moves to force all employers with more than 100 employees to require vaccines or weekly negative tests.

President Joe Biden made an impassioned plea for Americans to get vaccinated as he announced a series of steps Thursday aimed at curbing the rampant Delta varriant of the COVID virus.

Biden said 80 million eligible Americans have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "The refusal has cost all of us," Biden said, adding "Our patience is wearing thin."

Biden signed a series of executive orders requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, he moved to force companies with more than 100 employees to require workers to get vaccinated or show weekly negative tests. Biden said Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report and "even Fox News" have already imposed such a requirement on their employees.

The president also called out governors who have threatened to withhold educators' pay if they require masks in schools. Biden said "I will use my power as president to get them out of the way," adding that the Federal government would make good on any lost income educators suffer "for doing the right thing."

Biden also said Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. (KR) Report have agreed to begin selling at-home rapid COVID tests at cost starting next week.

Biden had earlier asked all federal employees to prove their coronavirus vaccination status or submit to a series of rigorous safety protocols. Federal employees who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 had the option of getting tested regularly.

Biden said the government has already purchased supplies of booster shots which will be distributed "as soon as they are authorized" by the FDA.

Biden's plans come as the COVID delta variant surges and threatens to overwhelm hospitals in parts of the U.S.

The Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Service and National Institutes of Health will also complete their previously announced vaccination requirements, which the White House estimates covers 2.5 million workers.

As of Sept. 6, national forecasts predict 6,900 to 18,000 new deaths due to COVID-19 will likely be reported during the week ending Oct. 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That would bring the projected total number of U.S. deaths to between 683,000 and 710,000.

The U.S. has recorded roughly 650,000 COVID-19 deaths so far and last week exceeded 40 million coronavirus cases.

