Biden Likely to Order Federal Workers to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

President Biden on Thursday may impose more stringent vaccine rules on government workers.

President Joe Biden will reportedly sign an executive order requiring all federal government employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, news reports suggest.

The order is likely to also extend to contractors that work with the U.S. government.

The decision is expected to be announced during Biden's address at 5 p.m. U.S. Eastern, in which will lay out a new approach to combating the coronavirus.

Biden had earlier asked all federal employees to prove their coronavirus vaccination status or submit to a series of rigorous safety protocols.

Federal employees who were not vaccinated against Covid-19 had the option of getting tested regularly. They may no longer have this choice.

The president will also detail additional steps to increase vaccinations, keep schools open, expand testing and begin booster shots for all Americans, Bloomberg reported.

The mandate comes as the Covid delta variant surges and threatens to overwhelm hospitals in parts of the U.S.

Biden may also announce a major expansion of free testing. That's a step public health officials have said is critical to containing the virus, particularly as children return to school and some workers return to offices.

The Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Indian Health Service and National Institutes of Health will also complete their previously announced vaccination requirements, which the White House estimates covers 2.5 million workers.

As of Sept. 6, national forecasts predict 6,900 to 18,000 new deaths due to Covid-19 will likely be reported during the week ending Oct. 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That would bring the projected total number of U.S. deaths to between 683,000 and 710,000.

The U.S. has recorded roughly 650,000 COVID-19 deaths so far and last week exceeded 40 million coronavirus cases.