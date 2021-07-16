ICYMI: Biden on Expanded Child Tax Credit

Watch: Biden on Expanded Child Tax Credit
The White House said that families should expect to see payments on the 15th of every month through the end of 2021.
"For every child under the age of 6, a parent will get $3,600 a year. For every child 6 to 17, they'll get $3,000 per year," said President Joe Biden.
Related: Who Should Opt Out of the Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments?
"They'll get the first half of this $3,600 starting today. Today. Today. And it will be paid out at $600 a month between now, July, and December," said Biden. "And then they'll get the rest of the payment next spring, around Tax Day."
More Advice From TurboTax: