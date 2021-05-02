Berkshire Fair Value Estimates Deserve Rethink: Morningstar Analyst

With an earnings beat reported by Berkshire Hathaway this weekend on its first quarter, a Morningstar analyst says it may be time to rethink the fair value estimates for the conglomerate run by star investor Warren Buffett.

Berkshire reported stronger first-quarter results than Morningstar had been forecasting, said analyst Greggory Warren, in a note obtained by TheStreet.

Now the firm "may need to reassess" its fair value estimates of $440,000 for class A (BKR.A) shares and $293 for class B (BKR.B) shares, wrote Warren.

"That said, a lot of this will be driven by our ability to uncover tidbits of information related to the lasting impacts that the coronavirus pandemic could have on Berkshire's operating subsidiaries, which would allow us to make more informed projections for the firm's businesses," wrote Warren.

The conglomerate released its most recent earnings over the weekend, revealing first-quarter operating earnings of $7.02 billion, up from $5.87 billion a year earlier.

Earnings came in at $5.09 per class B share, compared with a loss of $20.44 a share the previous year. That's a solid beat over what analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting at $2.53 per class B share. Net earnings came in a $11.71 billion, or $7,638 per class A share.

First-quarter operating revenue increased about 5.4% to $64.6 billion -- also a beat over expectations of $63.5 billion -- when excluding investment and derivative gains, losses and other adjustments. Factoring in those losses and gains, however, the revenue comparison would be $70.3 billion in the quarter compared to a $9.0 billion loss in the prior year's quarter.

As for cash, Berkshire had about $145.4 billion on its balance sheet as of March 31, up from $138.3 billion in the previous quarter, leaving Berkshire with about $116.7 billion in "dry powder" that could be committed to investments, acquisitions, and share repurchases, wrote Warren.

Berkshire had repurchased $6.6 billion of common stock, spent $47 million acquisitions, and was a net seller of equities during the March quarter, wrote Warren.

Book value per share, which Warren said still serves as a good proxy for measuring changes in Berkshire's intrinsic value, increased 1.8% sequentially to $292,175, from $287.031 at the end of December. That's slightly "below our forecast" of $294,207, said Warren.

"With the company's results expected to be stronger in the first half of the year, we think it is important to focus in on businesses operating under Berkshire's umbrella where we had concerns coming into the crisis, as well as those that have outperformed the past several quarters (mainly to see if some of the cost controls enacted during the crisis are sustainable--which would lead to improved profitability over the long run)," wrote Warren.

Berkshire's Class A shares had fallen by Friday's close $412,500, sinking further after hours to $408,250 on the New York Stock Exchange. The more affordable Class B shares has slipped to $274.95, with about 18 cents getting shaved in the after hours.

Because of the pandemic, Berkshire's annual meeting was virtual this year, with Buffett and top executives Charlie Munger, Ajit Jain and Greg Abel fielding questions directly from CNBC business journalist Rebecca Quick, who took questions from shareholders and others.