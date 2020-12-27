AT&T May Have Been Targeted in Nashville Bombing: Mayor

The Christmastime bomb that terrorized Nashville early in the morning on Dec. 25 may have been intended to disrupt AT&T (T) - Get Report, according to a television interview with the city's mayor on Sunday.

“To all of us locally, it feels like there has to be some connection with the AT&T facility and the site of the bombing,” said Mayor John Cooper on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” "That's just a bit of local insight, but it's gotta have something to do with the infrastructure."

When asked to comment on the statements, an AT&T spokesman told TheStreet by email that "questions about the investigation should be directed to the FBI."

Law enforcement intelligence officials were looking into whether a nearby AT&T building was the target of the bombing, according to the Wall Street Journal. A local television news station, meanwhile, said that authorities could also be looking into whether 5G infrastructure was targeted specifically.

The AT&T transmission building nearby was damaged in the explosion, and communications were disrupted afterward.

Local police, the FBI, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all investigating the early morning explosion of an RV outside 166 2nd Ave. North in downtown Nashville.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire sounds in the area at around 5:30 a.m. and inspected the vehicle that was reportedly warning over a loud speaker of the bomb that would soon go off. The police were able to help evacuate people from the area before the bomb exploded, but there were reportedly human remains found at the site of the explosion.

According to news reports, federal and local investigators have said that they have found a 63-year-old Tennessee man who is a person of interest in the case, but it is not clear whether he was killed in the explosion.

Mayor Cooper said he expected a lot of questions to be "answered" soon, but declined to speculate on reports of the person of interest in the case. He said AT&T was working to restore service in the area.