AT&T and Discovery in Talks for Programming Tie-up: Report

CNN, HBO could come under the same umbrella as Food Network and Animal Planet, according to report of AT&T and Discovery deal.

Media powerhouses CNN, HBO, and the Cartoon Network could soon come side-by-side with those of HGTV, the Food Network and Animal Planet if word of a tie-up between AT&T (T) - Get Report and Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report proves true.

The telecommunications company is in talks to join forces with mega media company Discovery, to combine TV and film offerings, according to a report by Bloomberg on Sunday that said the two are discussing combining "content assets."

Such an arrangement could potentially allow for AT&T to better compete with other streaming media names like Disney (DIS) - Get Report, whose arsenal includes Disney+, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

"We do not comment on rumor and speculation," said AT&T spokesman Fletcher Cook when contacted by TheStreet on Sunday for comment on the report.

Discovery could not be immediately reached.

Bloomberg's report was said to rely on unnamed sources speaking with knowledge of the talks between the two companies, but offered few details.

Both Discovery and AT&T have been building up their media offerings in recent years, with AT&T snapping up Time Warner Inc. in 2018, allowing it to provide movies and shows from Warner Bros., HBO and Turner, including TBS and TNT, along with targeted entertainment from Bleacher Report, FilmStruck and Otter Media.

The 30-year-old Discovery -- formerly Discovery Communications -- meanwhile is available in 220 countries and territories and its menu includes Food Network Kitchen, MotorTrend OnDemand, Group Nine Media and premium brands like the Discovery Channel, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Science Channel and the Oprah Winfrey Network, or OWN.

AT&T reported quarterly earnings earlier this month, showing sales of $43.9 billion and earnings per share of $0.86. Discovery reported late last month showing total revenue of $2.792 billion and earnings per share of $0.21.

DISCA closed up slightly on Nasdaq on Friday to $35.65 while T closed up slightly to $32.24 on the New York Stock Exchange.