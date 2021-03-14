AstraZeneca Says Shot Is Safe, as Some Nations Worry Over Clotting Risks

Vaccine maker AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report is trying to reassure the world that its shot developed with Oxford University is safe, following concerns over blood clots developing in several patients.

A number of European nations have put the brakes on rollouts of the vaccine -- with Ireland the latest to say it's reviewing the jabs.

Holding the shot is based on information from Norway from over the weekend, said Ireland's Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly in a tweet, calling the move a "precautionary step."

Denmark had earlier begun inspecting a possible link to blood clots following vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine and on March 11 the Norwegian Institute of Public Health suspended giving the vaccine, pending further investigation. Norway had earlier investigated deaths among the very frail and elderly given the vaccine by Pfizer PFE and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, but ultimately proceeded giving out that shot.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not yet approved in the U.S.

"Following a recent concern raised around thrombotic events, AstraZeneca would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence. Safety is of paramount importance and the Company is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine," the company said in a statement over the weekend.

AstraZeneca said that a review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people who were vaccinated in the European Union and the UK with its vaccine has "shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country."

Of the millions of shots given in Europe and the UK, only 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and 22 cases pulmonary embolism have been detected by March 8, the company said. "This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines. The monthly safety report will be made public on the European Medicines Agency website in the following week, in line with exceptional transparency measures for COVID-19," said the company.