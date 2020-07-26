The U.S. blew past 4 million known cases of Covid-19 this week and the world now stands at more than 16 million recorded infections as of Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University disease-tracking map.

Total deaths in the U.S. have also risen to nearly 147,000 as hospitals in states such as Texas have warned of becoming overwhelmed and California and Florida have been hit especially hard.

By noon on Sunday, the total known case count was nearly 4.2 million.

Debates have raged on, meanwhile, about school and university reopenings, as fall grows near. Also, while some states have continued to roll out reopening policies, others have called for re-imposing restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease Covid-19.

"I think public health measures will oscillate between tighter and more relaxed modes in the coming six to 12 months," said Ben Cowling, a professor at the Hong University School of Public Health, in an email to TheStreet over the weekend. "When numbers are lower, measures will relax. When numbers increase, measures will tighten."

In an effort to help contain the virus, even more major companies have imposed mask policies for employees and customers last week, joining the patchwork of states and local governments that have enacted their own measures. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report on Friday became one of the latest big American corporations to say it will begin a face-mask requirement for diners, joining Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report and others.

But the U.S. will need to do more than impose mask policies, Cowling told TheStreet.

"Mask wearing would certainly help, but we have seen in Hong Kong that universal use of masks is not sufficient to stop Covid-19 transmission in the community. Masks work, but we can't rely on masks, we need additional public health measures as well as masks," he said.

Cowling was part of a group researchers at HKUMed who in collaboration with other universities and the World Health Organization, recently documented in the journal Science the importance of testing, contact tracing and isolating patients to shorten time period one infectious person can pass the disease on to another person.

People must take Covid-19 "seriously," he said, and do more to encourage those who suspect they have the virus self isolate and get tested, even with mild symptoms, if they want to reduce the spread of the disease.

While much of Asia has aggressively worked to contain the coronavirus which first emerged in China last year, the U.S., Brazil, India and Russia have seen cases shoot upward in recent months.

"The virus really clearly has the upper hand in the U.S. And what we're learning around the world is that it doesn't go away," Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Fox News on Sunday. Dr. Frieden, who was talking about the risks of reopening schools in the fall, specifically pointed out the dangers of spreading the virus in indoor restaurants and bars.

Calling the U.S. a "laggard," Dr. Frieden criticized the nation's inability to get its death rate under control and its lack of a unified approach to combating the disease and informing people about it.

"One of the things that concerns me most is that we're not on the same page," Dr. Frieden said to Fox host Chris Wallace.

Despite the U.S.' uneven policies on the containing the coronavirus and quick attempts by states to reopen, the economy has suffered with tens of millions unemployed and an uptick in jobless claims to 1.416 million for the week that ended July 18.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News on Sunday that the Trump administration and lawmakers "want to move quickly" on another long-awaited relief package as federal unemployment and eviction measures expire and the Payroll Protection Program for businesses is coming to a scheduled end. Mnuchin said that a "trillion dollar" proposal would be introduced Monday.