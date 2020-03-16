Alibaba’s Jack Ma Joins Twitter; Says Shipment of Masks and Test Kits Are on Way to U.S.

Ma’s foundation and the Alibaba Foundation are donating 1 million masks and 500,000 testing kits to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Alibaba (BABA) - Get Report co-founder and billionaire Jack Ma joined Twitter on Monday early morning, with his first tweet noting that the first shipment of an eventual 1 million masks and 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the U.S. were leaving Shanghai.

On Friday, Ma’s foundation and the Alibaba Foundation announced the donation to help support the U.S. fight against the coronavirus, which originated in China but is now seeing steep increases in the number of cases and deaths in Europe and the U.S. The two foundations have previously announced donations of medical supplies to other countries severely afflicted by the virus, including Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Spain.

In Ma’s second tweet on Monday morning, he retweeted a tweet from his foundation noting that, “Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professions are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus. We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!”

Ma’s account has quickly attracted 76,000 followers since his first tweet just after midnight E.T. on Monday morning.

Shares of Alibaba were down 8.7% to $177.14 in pre-market trading on Friday as investors reacted to an emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Sunday. Shares were down about 9% for the year heading into Monday's trading.