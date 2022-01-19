Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
3 Trends Shaping the Future of Farming, Agriculture, and Land Use
3 Trends Shaping the Future of Farming, Agriculture, and Land Use

A Few Product Flops Later, Coca-Cola To Launch Coffee Mocha Coke

Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha reportedly "sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee."

Coca-Cola  (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report has, over the years, released a ton of products — while older people will remember New Coke and Tab Clear, recent memory brings back images of energy drinks and Coca-Cola Lite.

While versions like Vanilla and Black Cherry Coke have a dedicated base of fans, certain products have been decidedly less successful: meant to be an even sweeter version of the original, the New Coke sparked protests and petitions that led the company to withdraw it in 1985.

What's Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha All About?

Almost 40 years later, the company is experimenting with another new flavor: Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha. Coming to store shelves on February 7, the new beverage supposedly "sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee." 

With 69 milligrams of caffeine, each 12-oz. can has hints of Brazilian coffee, chocolate and Coca-Cola all at once.

"Because we know that while there’s nothing better than a 3 p.m. ice-cold Coke, we are competing with coffee during these break moments," Brandan Strickland, brand director of the Coca‑Cola Trademark, said in a statement. "We believe Coca‑Cola with Coffee is the perfect choice for those who want the uplifting and refreshing taste of a Coke with the familiar flavor of coffee."

Coca-Cola first started selling coffee products in January 2021 — mocha joins the dark blend, vanilla and caramel options. To announce the news, Coca-Cola sent out a string of drink and coffee emojis on Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report before officially announcing the news.

TheStreet Recommends

It also recently revamped the design of flavored Coca-Cola to associate products with certain colors: one color means a single flavor like cherry or vanilla, while a stacked colors means a blend like cherry-vanilla. Different-colored scripts are meant to indicate whether a product is sugar- or caffeine-free.

Do Customers Buy Coffee Coke?

To get customers excited about the new launches, Coca-Cola will be sending those who submit their address online an early can of Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha or Cherry Coke and Cherry Coke Zero Sugar through a contactless delivery done by robot. You do, however, have to live in the United States.

While it has experimented with dozens of products over the decades, classic ones like Coca-Cola and Diet Coke remain the company's core products — the classic sugared version remains the world's most-bought carbonated beverage in 2021.

Coca-Cola Lead

Seen by some as attempts to generate attention around the brand, new launches rarely gain widespread adoption — 18 months after introducing an energy-drink line in the U.S. and Canada, the company dropped it on account of weak sales.

With the ready-to-drink coffee market worth $22.44 billion in 2019 and projected to be at $42.36 billion by 2027, canned coffee-cola drinks may be a better investment for the company — only time will show whether this type of product will remain a Coca-Cola mainstay.

"We set out to grow occasions for the Coke brand during the mid-afternoon lull when we want a pick-me-up," Strickland said.

18 shipping port sh
INVESTING

Supply Chain Woes: We're Not Out of the Woods Yet

Housing Bubble
INVESTING

Will the U.S. Housing Market Crash in 2022?

Unilever Stock Rising on Possible Sir Kensington's Deal
MARKETS
UNGSKPG

Unilever Stock Surges After Brands Giant Says Won't Up $68 Billion GlaxoSmithKline Offer

Exxon Mobil
INVESTING
XOM

Exxon Mobil Sets Goal for Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

McDonald's Drive-Through Lead
INVESTING
MCDSBUX

A Dessert McRib? McDonald's Menu Has a New Item (If You Can Find It)

Ford Rivian Lead
MARKETS
FRIVNGM

Ford Stock Active After Booking $8.2 Billion Q4 Gain From Rivian Investment

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS
OEXBACPG

Stock Market Today - 1/19: Nasdaq Falls Into Correction Territory As Treasury Yields Climb

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Over a Quarter of Americans Invest in Crypto for Quick Profits, Survey