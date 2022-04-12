Skip to main content
Watch This Level As Bitcoin Turns Positive for the Year
5 Shot, 13 Injured in Mass Shooting in Brooklyn, NY, Subway Station

A person opened fire on a New York City subway platform in Brooklyn during the rush hour Tuesday morning.
Over a dozen people have been injured in a mass shooting in a New York City subway station on Tuesday morning just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities have said that multiple undetonated devices were found on the subway platform. Fox Channel 5 in New York reported that no active devices were still on the scene. 

The gunman is still at large, according to multiple media reports. The attacker was described as a man wearing a construction vest with a gas mask and tools. 

Media reports said the shooter fled the scene on another train.

Reports show a massive police and FBI response in the area. Media reports showed NYPD and other emergency responders lining 4th avenue in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, where the 36th Street subway station is located.

WABC Channel 7 in New York is reporting that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

At least five people were shot. No fatalities have been reported yet, but a number of subway riders were injured. The total number of victims is 13, according to the FDNY. 

Major delays were reported throughout the sprawling New York City subway system following the attack.

