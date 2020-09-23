5 Best Stories on Real Money: Short Sellers, Momentum Movers

Must-reads from Jim Cramer, Timothy Collins, Paul Price and the Real Money/Real Money Pro team make sense of the market's big moves.

Figuring out the direction of this market has been an uphill battle this past week.

But that doesn't mean you can't spot individual stocks to play. And plenty of tools still can be used invest and win during the volatility and uncertainty we're seeing right now.

We can use active investing strategies, options hedges, fundamental analysis, the perspective of short sellers and even gain a foothold in China's markets and big tech names.

These strategies and more are explained by Real Money and Real Money Pro experts Jim Cramer, Paul Price, Timothy Collins, Alex Frew McMillan, and James "Rev Shark" DePorre.

Jim Cramer: Listen to the Short Sellers

Short sellers can act as a safety belt for investors. Just look at how Hindenburg raised key questions about Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report, writes Cramer, adding that these investors can help you think about your own stocks -- and whether you're getting taken for a ride.

Here, Cramer explains why shouldn't give short sellers the short shrift.

Collins: Here's My Biggest Takeaway for 2020

It's this hedging approach, writes Collins, who shows how a long, uncovered option, or even a short uncovered option, can be hedged.

Here's how, and why it matters for investors.

Price: Still Chasing Big Momentum Stocks? Stop

Price shows you why it's time to take profits on growth favorites -- like Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, Zoom (ZM) - Get Report and Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report -- that make no sense on fundamentals -- and he advises on where to put your money instead.

See the charts and reasoning behind Price's argument.

McMillan: Ant Group, China's Nasdaq Opens Up

U.S. investors may soon have a way -- by using exchange-traded funds -- to tap China's walled-off tech stocks -- a move that comes just in time to offer potential access to the blockbuster Ant Group initial public offering.

McMillan explains.

DePorre: This Is the Key to Big Gains

You must take control of your trades, rather than just sitting around and hoping that they work for you, says DePorre, who explains how to "stalk" stocks and win.

Find out how to actively invest like a pro.

