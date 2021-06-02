5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Meme Stocks; The Secret of Trading

Must-reads from Jim Cramer, Paul Price, Chris Versace and the Real Money/Real Money Pro team make sense of the market's big moves.

Here's a meme for you: One of those Reddit traders laughing all the way to the bank.

OK, you've probably seen something like that before -- in late January -- but the "meme" stocks are back, as GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC (AMC) - Get Report go up ... and up ... along with the rocket emojis.

What's going on? And how should traders and investors who are not so speculative position themselves amid continuing supply chain, inflation and hiring concerns?

Helping guide us through the turbulent news of the week and the market are Real Money and Real Money Pro experts Jim Cramer, Paul Price, James "Rev Shark" DePorre, Bret Jensen and Chris Versace.

Jim Cramer: GameStop, AMC, Listen Up

If you're a meme trader, says Jim Cramer, now is your moment. And names like Reddit-favorites AMC and GameStop can seize this opportunity if they are strategic and creative. Cramer even has a plan for how they can do it, but are the CEOs listening?

Here's how AMC and GME can take off.

Rev Shark: There's No Trading Hack

In just about every endeavor, from sports to personal relationships to business, people are constantly seeking the "secret" that will make success easier. This is a particularly alluring way of viewing stock trading, says Real Money columnist James "Rev Shark" DePorre. But beware, he says, because there are no hacks here.

Instead of looking for shortcuts, do this when investing.

Bret Jensen: The Case for 3 Infrastructure Plays

The federal government has allocated $5 trillion over the past year for COVID-19 relief, which has greatly boosted consumer spending. Now the Biden administration is pushing a $6 trillion annual budget that is about 50% larger than pre-pandemic levels. A good portion of the spending is targeted at what is loosely defined as "infrastructure." Here's a way investors can take advantage of this, according to Real Money Pro columnist Bret Jensen.

Here, Jensen gives three names to consider amid the funding splurge.

Chris Versace: Know When to Shed Dividend Stocks

It can be hard to let go of stocks. But sometimes you have to sell. But what about those you're holding for their dividends? When to sell dividend-paying stocks can be even trickier, writes Real Money Pro dividend columnist Chris Versace. But there are some helpful rules of thumb to know.

Here's how to zero in on when to lighten up on dividend stocks.

Paul Price: Don't Trust Analysts' Opinions

Real Money Pro writer Paul Price has made a lot of money with Cato Corp. (CATO) - Get Report since last year. But he didn't make it by doing what analysts were advising for the stock. Instead, he went in the opposite direction.

Here's how Price shunned the "experts" and how you can follow his lead.

Real Money and Real Money Pro are TheStreet’s premium sites for active traders. Click here to get great columns like these from Jim Cramer, Jim ‘Rev Shark’ DePorre, Helene Meisler, Doug Kass and other writers each trading day.