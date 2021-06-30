5 Best Stories on Real Money: Cramer on Facebook Ruling, 3 Predictions

Here are five must-reads from Jim Cramer, Paul Price, James 'Rev Shark' DePorre, and the team at Real Money/Real Money Pro.

As this quarter - and first half of the year - goes out with a July 4th bang, the pulse of the market will soon rise.

Not only do we have another earnings season ahead, but we also have the delta variant menacing global economies and mixed views on inflation and jobs.

Let's sort out the headlines with the columnists of Real Money and Real Money Pro, our premium sites for Wall Street professionals and active investors. Here are the 5 best stories right now by Ed Ponsi, Paul Price, James 'Rev Shark' DePorre, Bret Jensen, and, of course, Jim Cramer.

Jim Cramer: Facebook Case Good for FAANG

Jim Cramer calls what happened with the Facebook (FB) - Get Report case this week a "beat down." A federal court ruled against the Federal Trade Commission in its crusade to stop Facebook from what it sees as monopolizing personal social networking services, he said. But the ruling amounted to nothing less than a primer of how wrong the FTC and 40 states are in the way they brought the case and the remedies they sought, says Cramer.

Here's his take on the case and what it means for FAANG stocks.

Price: 'Home' in on Good Investments

Real Money Pro columnist Paul Price shows opportunities with three companies with large operations in the private mortgage insurance business: Essent Group (ESNT) - Get Report, MGIC Investment (MTG) - Get Report and NMI Holdings (NMIH) - Get Report. All three names show good projected year-ahead earnings and offer very substantial total return potential.

Price tells you how and why to play these PMI companies.

Ponsi: Breakout, Fake Out: AMZN, NFLX, ETH

OK, let's get to that last ticker. It's got nothing to do with Ethereum, the cryptocurrency. It's Ethan Allen, the furniture company. And it's been surging, but not for the right reasons, as Real Money Pro columnist Ed Ponsi points out. But we have very different stories with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, according to Ponsi's read on the charts.

Here's what he sees for these three names.

Jensen: Three Predictions for the Year

Real Money Pro columnist Bret Jensen sees three big-picture trends moving forward for the rest of the year that could shape how investors approach 2021 going forward. What are they? Here's a hint: They are related to inflation, employment, and value vs. growth.

Let's see what's on Jensen's radar.

DePorre: Trading Doesn't Have to Be a Gamble

One of the biggest stock market stories in the past year has been the growth of social media - or "meme trading" - says Real Money columnist James "Rev Shark" DePorre. But this Reddit-driven type of trading is really nothing that new. In one form or another, it's been a part of a part of markets from since the beginning.

DePorre explains.

