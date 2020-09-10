Must-reads from Jim Cramer, Paul Price and the Real Money/Real Money Pro team help make sense of the market's big moves.

Call it the market's circus act -- a feat of flexibility.

We saw major indexes stretch low for three days starting last week and then spring back up Wednesday.

But that wild four-day stretch probably made plenty of investors and traders a little dizzy, or at least gave them a reason to reach for the bottle of Advil.

Fortunately, here to help us sort it all out are Real Money and Real Money Pro experts Jim Cramer, Tom Graff, Stephen Guilfoyle, Paul Price, and James "Rev Shark" DePorre.

Cramer: These 10 Stocks Shine Amid Pandemic

What's been working and what hasn't from the time the Covid-19 outbreak began to play a nefarious role in the economy?

Cramer gives us the lowdown (and, guess what, Zoom (ZM) - Get Report, is not No. 1).

Graff: Does the Fed Care About Selloffs?

Don't count on the Federal Reserve having your back when stocks sell off, says Graff. He shows us how the risk-off move has seeped into the credit markets, how credit exchange-traded funds have performed relative to real bonds, and what it will take for the Fed to care about a stock market selloff.

Here's his analysis.

DePorre: Selling's Not a Sin

Are you wedded to certain stocks? Don't be. In fact, the most powerful strategic tool you possess is the "sell" button, says DePorre.

Here's why.

Price: Buying at the Bottom, Is No Sin, Either

When the markets hit bottom in March, people were shell-shocked and scared. Many traders had cashed out fully and hesitated to even nibble at what looked like incredible bargains.

That was a mistake, writes Price.

Guilfoyle: My Vax Bet Is on Pfizer

Real Money writer Guilfoyle reveals his battle with the lingering effects of Covid-19 and why he feels the vaccine projects by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report look promising.

Read about his reasoning here.