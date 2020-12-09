Young Investors' Playlist: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday  12/8/20)

Jim Cramer says young investors may have unorthodox investing ideas, but their strategies are working. Here's what they're buying.

The buyers may be young, but they've got the edge on Wall Street, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, as he continued his focus on the younger investors that have been fueling the stock market's run to new highs.

Cramer said younger investors have been defying the conventional wisdom on Wall Street and taking a new approach to investing, one that's been working. "What's conventional wisdom done for you lately," he asked? Admittedly, not a lot. Younger investors are optimists, he said, and are willing to pay up for what they believe in.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report has been the poster child of what younger investors want to invest in and shares are up 677% for the year. Today, Tesla announced a $5 billion share offering, but shares ended the day higher in an incredible show of strength. Tesla is now the sixth largest company in America.

But Tesla is not alone, Cramer added, younger investors have a host of stocks they love, including Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report, Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report and their cybersecurity favorite, Okta (OKTA) - Get Report. All of these stocks are about the future, Cramer explained, and younger investors keep buying them for the long term.

Executive Decision: Chewy

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Sumit Singh, CEO of pet supply retailer, Chewy (CHWY) - Get Report, which just posted a strong quarter that included 45% sales growth.

Singh said the mission at Chewy is still the same, to surprise and delight their customers and turn them into evangelists for the brand. He said the pandemic has only taken what was already a strong secular trend and accelerated it by several quarters.

When asked about their growth, Singh said that they don't expect their value proposition to change once vaccines are readily available. He said Chewy operates in a very large market and their number of customers with new pets is up 40% for the year.

Chewy encourages their customers to give back to shelters and animals in need wherever they can, and the company is now expanding into healthcare services to help make veterinary care more accessible and affordable for the nearly one-third of pet owners who don't see their vet regularly.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.