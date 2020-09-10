Wonders of Cash: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 9/10/20)

Jim Cramer says days like this remind us why cash is king. And why he's been telling investors to be disciplined and lock in their gains.

Selloffs like we saw Thursday are a lot easier to swallow when you have some cash on the sidelines, Jim Cramer reiterated to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Investors who took profits and had cash on hand didn't mind today's selloff as much as those who remained fully invested, Cramer said. That's why cash is king.

Why should investors take profits when they have big gains? Cramer said discipline always trumps conviction. Conviction is how you make money, he said, but discipline is how you keep it. No matter how much you love a stock, when you have big gains, you have to sell.

There are many reasons to stash some cash in your portfolio. First, we're now in September, a historically bad month for the stock market. Second, according to the technical analysis offered on Wednesday night's show by Carley Garner, the risks are rising.

Third, there's heightened frustration brewing in Washington, D.C. over additional stimulus that is desperately needed by small businesses. Without it, our economy could be in for a very rough ride.

Fourth, Cramer said we're seeing a lot of overvalued stocks, even after today's decline. That is amplified by reason No. 5: big slumps in sectors like oil and the banks, which have not recovered at all since the pandemic began.

For all of these reasons, Cramer urged investors to stay disciplined, take profits and keep plenty of cash on hand.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.