Winning Lineup: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  2/4/21)

Finance and football? Jim Cramer says knowing the stats for winning stocks is a great way to fill out your financial game plan.

The stock market is back in rally mode, and with the Super Bowl just a few days away, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday that it's time to nominate his starting lineup of stocks that are likely to score a touchdown for your portfolio.

This year's lineup started off with Apple (AAPL) - Get Report at quarterback. Cramer said Apple is not only a seasoned veteran, it still has a lot of tricks left up its sleeve. For running back, Cramer nominated Nike (NKE) - Get Report, another company that knows how to win.

Cramer's wide receivers included three tech giants, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, while at center, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report will be holding the line.

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report and Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report took the two guard positions, with another tech giant, Microsoft MSFT taking the tight end slot. Cramer's two heavyweight tackles were two retail giants, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Costco (COST) - Get Report.

Cramer needed a reliable kicker, which is why he chose the always reliable Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report. Rounding out the lineup on defense was Honeywell (HON) - Get Report, the best industrial technology company money can buy.

If you're looking for an unbeatable team of stocks, you can't do better than the Mad Money starting lineup.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN, DIS, GOOGL, AAPL, COST, MSFT.