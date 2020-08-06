Wild Rodeo: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  8/6/20)

Jim Cramer says this market's full of frenetic bulls, and investors need to hold on tight.

There are plenty of bulls in this market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The key is to know which one you're riding.

Cramer said there are different bulls at play, each betting whether we will, or will not, soon have a vaccine and/or the next round of government stimulus. Which stocks rally depend on which bull is in charge on any given day.

Thursday, the "no vaccine, no stimulus" bull took center stage and that's why we saw a strong rally in technology, with a 6.4% surge in Facebook (FB) - Get Report, 3.4% gains in Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report and Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report all making gains. We also saw continued strength in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report, after the entertainment giant made it clear earlier this week that Disney+ could offset losses from its theme parks and ESPN.

Which bull will the market be riding tomorrow? It's anyone's guess, Cramer concluded.

Executive Decision: Papa John's Pizza

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa John's Pizza (PZZA) - Get Report, the delivery chain that just posted strong earnings that included a 28% rise in U.S. same-store sales.

Lynch said Papa John's is very much a turnaround story and their teams have been hard at work creating new products and new messaging which helped attract over two million new digital customers in the second quarter. Lynch said having Shaquille O'Neal as a spokesman has been a big win for the company, and Shaq is also a board member and has been instrumental in helping Papa John's begin a new chapter.

When asked about the pandemic, Lynch noted that their original plans didn't change when COVID-19 hit, they only accelerated. Papa John's has been doing their part to help displaced workers, having recently hired over 20,000 new employees. They have also increased employee benefits to include telemedicine and greater tuition reimbursement.

Turning to the topic of growth, Lynch noted that despite being among the top three pizza chains in the country, Papa John's still has just half as many locations domestically as their larger competitors.

Executive Decision: Etsy

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report, the online marketplace that just posted a 137% surge in revenues and topped analysts' earnings expectations. Shares of Etsy are up 195% for the year.

Silverman said there's a huge opportunity for Etsy in our post-COVID-19 world. He said Etsy has something for everyone and consumers can buy directly from the artisans making their items. That's how their platform has won over millions of consumers around the globe.

Etsy's strong results included huge surges in multiple categories, Silverman said, including home furnishings, jewelry and apparel, all categories that lost ground at traditional retailers. Etsy is also the place to go for masks, he said, with thousands of vendors offering personalize options that won't take supplies away from doctors and hospitals.

Silverman added that Etsy is also focused on being a good corporate citizen, with several initiatives surrounding diversity, inclusion and sustainability.

