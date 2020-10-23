Wild Ride: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 10/23/20)

Jim Cramer looks at the election, earnings and your game plan for a wild week ahead.

Strap yourself in and prepare for a hectic week of trading, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. With only a week to go before the election and a gauntlet of earnings reports to navigate, Cramer told viewers they need to proceed with caution in what will likely be a volatile week for stocks.

Cramer's game plan starts on Monday with earnings from elevator maker Otis OTIS, along with NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) - Get Report and Twilio (TWLO) - Get Report. Cramer said Otis and is rising on hopes of a Biden victory in November. NXP should provide a good read on the state of the auto market, while Twilio has run a lot going into the quarter.

The highlights on Tuesday include Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Merck (MRK) - Get Report, along with Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report. Cramer was anxious to hear an update on Pfizer's COVID vaccine, but he was most excited about therapeutics from Merck. He felt Caterpillar had run too much ahead of earnings, but was bullish on Microsoft and Black & Decker.

The earnings continue on Wednesday with Boeing (BA) - Get Report, General Electric (GE) - Get Report, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report and Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on Boeing, Etsy and Pinterest, but not yet with GE.

Most of the FAANG stocks, sans Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, reports on Thursday. Cramer was expected good things from Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report, but also expected Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report to disappoint. Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report should see strength, he said, as China improves.

Finally, on Friday, we'll hear from big oil with Chevron (CVX) - Get Report, a Cramer favorite, and Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report, Cramer's least favorite among the oils.

Executive Decision: Mattel

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of toymaker Mattel (MAT) - Get Report, which just delivered a monster earnings beat that sent shares up 10% by the close.

Kreiz explained that Mattel's strategy has been working and his company sees strong demand going into the holiday quarter. The toy category overall continues to grow and retailers of all types are making toys and games a strategic category for attracting customers.

Among Mattel's many brands, Kreiz highlighted Barbie as a continued bright spot, with sales up 30% and demand up 50%. He said Barbie remains culturally relevant and they continue to innovate with new products. He also singled out the card game Uno, which continues to be the No. 1 product in the games and puzzles category. Uno is the perfect game for when you're stuck at home with family, he said.

While Mattel still sees supply constraints as a result of the pandemic, Kreiz noted that the company is working to ensure there will be plenty of inventory for the holidays.

Stay-at-Home Stocks

Since the pandemic began, the stay-at-home stocks have been on fire. That's why Cramer created his COVID-19 index of 100 stocks back on April 24. Now, six months later, the COVID-19 index is up 45%, trouncing the Nasdaq, which is up 34%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has risen less than 20%.

The top 10 performers in Cramer's index included a number of familiar cloud names, including Cloudflare (NET) - Get Report, Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report and Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report, DataDog (DDOG) - Get Report and Twilio, along with payment processor Square (SQ) - Get Report and, of course, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report.

Also making the top 10 was Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report, thanks to strong demand for spiked seltzer, and Livongo Health (LVGO) - Get Report, which is leaving the index as it merges with Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Report, which is already in the index. As a replacement, Cramer said he's adding Sempra Energy (SRE) - Get Report, which has a 3% yield.

Topping the index however, was connected fitness machine maker Peloton (PTON) - Get Report, which has risen 280%, even after a recent downgrade. Cramer cautioned that while he still likes Peloton, investors shouldn't be greedy and should take some profits.

