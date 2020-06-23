Whole New Game: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 6/23/20)

New retail traders? Sports gamblers? Foreign investors? Momentum funds? Jim Cramer looks at what's pushing this market and why you need to be very careful.

If you have big gains in the stock market, now's the time to take some profits, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. This rally is starting to show its age, and the investors propping it up may soon head for the exits.

Cramer said there are three groups of investors fueling this rally. The first group is foreign investors, those looking for the hottest global markets to invest in. The only problem, they're often late to the party, buying high and selling lower.

The second group of investors sending stocks higher are aggressive, momentum-oriented mutual funds. These funds have little discipline and have no problem sending shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report up 72% from its March lows.

The final group of "investors" are novice retail traders and sports gamblers that have turned stocks into the latest sports book. These traders are snapping up shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, Snap (SNAP) - Get Report, and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Report because they're cheap and tend to have big intraday moves.

Cramer said history is not on the side of these momentum traders and these shareholders are not a good base on which to build new positions. That's why Cramer said he'd take some profits and move those gains into high-quality divided and defensive stocks that will be able to weather the coming storm when our current momentum runs out.

