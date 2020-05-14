Who Will Survive?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  5/14/20)

Jim Cramer says many companies aren't prepared for extended shutdowns and they may not be able to get the credit they need to survive.

Now's not the time to test the idea of "the survival of the fittest," Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday, but we're about to face an extinction-level event for many businesses in America -- unless our government steps in quickly with an additional stimulus plan.

This is indeed a situation where only the strong will survive, Cramer said. Most companies simply aren't prepared for extended shutdowns of their business and they can't get the credit they need to survive. Many companies have business interruption insurance, but those policies don't cover interruptions from pandemics, leaving them with few, if any, options. Just like the payroll protection plan for individuals, Cramer advocated for more protections so small- and medium-size businesses can survive.

You won't see the distress in the stock market, however, as the averages comprise mainly those companies with strong balance sheets that can survive COVID-19.

That's why Cramer continued to recommend what may be the only survivors, namely Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report in retail, and, in restaurants, Starbuck (SBUX) - Get Report, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report and Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report.

With more government intervention, this will be a coup by big business at the expense of everyone else, Cramer concluded, and that would be catastrophic for economy and our way of life.

