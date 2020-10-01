Who Needs Stimulus?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 10/1/20)

Jim Cramer says America might need a stimulus bill, but the stock market definitely doesn't.

Investors are completely focused on the stimulus talks coming out of Washington, TheStreet’s Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Thursday. They are hanging on every word, but does it even matter?

The stock market continues to grind higher with or without a stimulus plan from Congress. Even though small- and medium-size businesses are hurting, big business is booming and that’s all the market seems to care about.

Market participants clearly have a healthy dose of risk appetite and are willing to bet that the areas of the market with strong growth will offset the weaker industries that are under pressure.

Just look at the tepid rally out of PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report, despite the company reporting a quarter that was a “thing of beauty,” Cramer said.

Despite solid earnings results on the day, ConAgra Brands (CAG) - Get Report barely finished in positive territory and Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report ended lower Wednesday.

Simply put, there’s no love for the recession-proof stocks, which is Wall Street’s way of saying there’s no recession on the way. In fact it’s just the opposite. We’re seeing strength in stocks like Gap (GPS) - Get Report, Under Armour (UAA) - Get Report, Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Report and Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Report. For these companies to do well, the consumer has to do well, Cramer said.

America might need a stimulus bill, but the stock market clearly doesn’t.

Executive Decision: ConAgra Brands

On the show’s first “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer spoke with Sean Connolly, President and CEO of ConAgra Brands.

The company reported an “excellent” quarter, Cramer said, highlighting better-than-expected earnings, revenue and organic growth. Margins grew and the company bumped its dividends by 29%.

The dividend increase is “a sign of the confidence we have in the business,” Connolly said. This should not be a one- or two-quarter phenomenon.

Consumers and remote workers are spending more time at home, and a result, they are investing in their home. That includes workout equipment and kitchen upgrades, among other things. Now they want to see a return on that investment and eating at home is one way to achieve it.

Plus, eating home-cooked meals are a lot cheaper than going out, he added. Put it all together and it's a good situation for the company.

ConAgra is finally seeing years of work pay off, with strong penetration rates and repeat business now driving the results, Connolly explained. It starts with great products and excellent package design. Then distributing those products in a reliable, efficient manner and building that brand loyalty with the customer.

If customers give ConAgra’s food a try, there’s a good chance they will turn into repeat business, he said.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.