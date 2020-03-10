Where's the Risk?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 3/10/20)

Jim Cramer looks at which stocks are safe, which aren't, and which are the toughest and best prepared to ride out this market volatility.

Today, we moved a little further ahead in the Covid-19 saga, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. But we still don't know whether the outbreak in the U.S. will be contained, as it appears to have been in South Korea, or create severe disruption, as it has in Italy. Until we know exactly what we're dealing with, there are still only a handful of stocks that are safe to consider buying.

Cramer said the violent swings in the market are a sign of sickness. It means there are too few people trading and most of those people are running scared. But it also means that if you remain calm and patient, you can buy high-quality stocks at great prices and buy even more as they head lower.

What stocks should investors be considering? In a public health crisis, people want to stay healthy, and that means staying away from public areas. That's bad news for travel, airlines, cruises, hotels, restaurants and retail, Cramer said. The ongoing oil wars make most of the energy and banking sectors un-investable as well.

But Cramer said investors can still buy big pharma names, like AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report, along with high-yielding utilities like American Electric Power (AEP) - Get Report and Dominion Energy (D) - Get Report. He also added high-growth tech names to the buy list, including Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report, ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in ABBV, AMZN.