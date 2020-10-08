Where's the Bull?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 10/8/20)

Jim Cramer says there's always a bull market somewhere, and in this market, there are a bunch of them that won't be hurt by the lack of additional government stimulus.

Main Street needs a stimulus bill, but Wall Street will do just fine without one, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Cramer reminded viewers that there's always a bull market somewhere and in this market, there are mini-bull markets almost everywhere.

The biggest bull market is in housing, Cramer said, where home builders like Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Report and Lennar (LEN) - Get Report can't build homes fast enough to meet demand. That means everything that goes into a home, from tools by Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report to furniture from Herman Miller (MLHR) - Get Report to everything sold at Home Depot (HD) - Get Report is a buy.

There is a bull market in home entertainment. Cramer recommended Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, Roku (ROKU) - Get Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report. Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report and Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report topped his list stocks to buy in the remote working bull market.

Still other bull markets included restaurants, where the last men standing are likely to be Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report. Cramer was bullish on parts of apparel after Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report posted strong earnings. He also called out strength in used cars, packing , agriculture, chemicals and railroads like Norfolk Southern (NSC) - Get Report and Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report.

None of these groups need a stimulus package to thrive, Cramer concluded. Unfortunately, that can't be said for the rest of our economy.

