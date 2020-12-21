Where's the Bull?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 12/21/20)

As Jim Cramer likes to say, 'There's always a bull market somewhere.' So where are your buying opportunities?

There's always a bull market somewhere, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday. It's not always obvious, Cramer added, sometimes you have to dig for it. Even on a day like Monday, when news of a new COVID strain in the U.K. sent the market into maximum panic, there were still some great opportunities created.

No one ever made a dime panicking. When uncertainty roils the markets, Cramer told viewers to stay disciplined and look for positive stock-specific news that can shield them from declines.

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report rose 3.2% Monday after the company's strong earnings, for example. Then there was the surprise news that the banks will be allowed to resume their stock buybacks, news that rallied shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report, Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report and Citigroup (C) - Get Report.

Next, Cramer found strength in stocks that benefit from the much-needed stimulus deal. After the first stimulus, Dollar General (DG) - Get Report, Lowes (LOW) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report all rallied. They're likely to rally again.

Cramer was also bullish on Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, after the company received a positive report card from an analyst. Investors can also look towards the obvious stay-at-home stocks as COVID worsens. He recommended Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Report and Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, along with Roku (ROKU) - Get Report, DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report and Peloton (PTON) - Get Report.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in NKE, JPM, MSFT.