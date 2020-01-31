Where's the Bear?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursdsay 1/30/20)

Don't be too glib about recession talk, says Jim Cramer. Instead, be informed.

The markets could sell off again on more bad news about the coronavirus, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Thursday. But with corporate earnings coming in strong this quarter, any good news about the virus could also spark a strong rally.

Cramer explained that while stocks are signaling prosperity, there are worrisome signs that could point to a recession. One of those signs is the bond market, where the interest rate on the 10-year Treasury bond has fallen to 1.59%. Seasoned investors know to always pay attention to bonds.

The second worry is the possibility of a Chinese economic slowdown. China is the second-largest economy in the world and could not just export the coronavirus, it could also export a global recession. Right now, the weakness is contained to companies that do business in China, like Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, Nike (NIKE) and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, along with cruise lines and hotels. But if the coronavirus spreads further, be prepared for malls, restaurants and retailers to also suffer.

Finally, Cramer said that commodities are also signaling the risk of a recession. He advised investors to steer clear of oil and oil-related stocks in particular.

