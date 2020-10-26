Where the Bulls Are: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 10/26/20)

Jim Cramer sees buying opportunities in 5G, digitization, home renovation, cars and personal-care products. That's where the bulls are.

Sit back and get comfortable, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. This week is going to be a rocky one for the stock market. Instead of panicking, however, Cramer said it's time to start buying the bull markets that were just put on sale.

This market hinges on a stimulus deal out of Washington. That deal will come eventually, Cramer theorized, but in the meantime, investors need to stick with the five bull markets that are working right now.

Those bull markets include the transition to 5G wireless, digitization and the cloud, the bull market in hygiene, home improvement and renovations, and the continuing bull market in autos. All of these bull markets work with our without a stimulus plan, Cramer said, and they can keep going higher even with spiking COVID-19 cases.

Don't take your cues from the disappointing outlook at SAP (SAP) - Get Report, Cramer cautioned. The digitization trend is alive and well, he said, and the cloud seems to be only passing over SAP, but not SAP's competition, where sales are booming. Cramer also said not to try and game Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report earnings. "Buy Apple, don't trade it," continued to be his recommendation.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: Power Plug

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Andy Marsh, president and CEO of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report, the fuel cell maker with shares up 69% over just the past three months, despite being down 4% Monday.

Marsh said the time has finally come for Plug Power and the time for hydrogen as a fuel source is now. Plug Power currently has over 35,000 of its fuel cell forklifts deployed to customers like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Marsh said and Plug Power is the largest user of liquid hydrogen in the country.

When asked about hydrogen's momentum, Marsh explained that companies and their sustainability goals are driving demand, not Washington. He said pro-renewable policies from Washington would only accelerate demand, but private enterprises are choosing green hydrogen over the alternatives.

Turning to the topic of long-haul trucking, Marsh noted that fuel cells are the only choice for longer distances. He said the technology and infrastructure are making hydrogen more of a reality every day.

Finally, when asked about competition from China, Marsh said he's not afraid of competition. He said it won't be easy for China to catch the lead Plug Power has obtained and fuel cells are a lot harder to produce than other technologies like solar panels.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL.