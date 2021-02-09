When the Market's Wrong: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 2/9/21)

Jim Cramer explains how investors can profit from a selloff. You just need a good memory to take advantage of multi-day declines.

The markets often get it wrong, especially during earnings season, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Tuesday. But the good news is, it's easy to figure out what's working. Just look for what sold off last time, but managed to bounce right back.

Case in point: Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report, which saw its shares plunge last week after investors didn't like the burrito chain's earnings. But now, merely a week later, the stock has recovered all of its losses and is now trading at new all-time highs.

A similar pattern can be seen with Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report. Investors shunned the stock in 2020, believing Constellation was merely a restaurant play that couldn't survive with shuttered restaurants. But Constellation re-emerged as a stay-at-home stock with sales that were better than ever.

Then there are the REITs, like Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report. Many investors assumed retail was dead when the pandemic struck. But Cramer said Simon is best-run REIT out there, with all of the best locations. Shares of Simon have doubled since their March 2020 lows. Federal Realty Trust (FRT) - Get Report is another of Cramer's favorite REITs for similar reasons.

So the next time you see mispriced stocks, don't assume the market knows what it's doing. Often, investors are simply following the herd and haven't even listened to the company's conference call.

Executive Decision: Chegg

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of the night, Cramer spoke with Dan Rosenweig, president and CEO of Chegg (CHGG) - Get Report, the student services company with shares up 139% over the past year. Chegg currently serves 6.6 million students around the globe.

Rosenweig said students who use Chegg's services are more likely to graduate and are more employable than those that don't. That's why they remain committed to keeping their services affordable to everyone. Chegg hasn't raised their prices in over 10 years.

Chegg is not just an U.S. phenomenon either. Rosenweig noted that Chegg was able to add over one million subscribers outside of the U.S. and they see strong growth in over 180 countries.

When asked how the pandemic has changed their trajectory, Rosenweig said that they've always know that online education was the wave of the future, but COVID has dramatically accelerated that timeline. Every part of education is now being reimagined.

Rosenweig was most excited about their opportunities to re-skill adults for jobs in our new economy. He said many people don't want to put themselves in debt and spend four to six years getting a degree. But with Chegg, they can learn practical skills in just four to six months and be ready for the workplace.

Executive Decision: Take-Two Interactive

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of video game maker, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report.

Zelnick said Take-Two's strength is in their franchises. The company has 11 franchises with releases that have topped five million copies, he said, and 67 franchises that have topped two million copies in a single release. Take Two currently has 92 titles in development across all of its brands.

When asked about acquisitions, Zelnick said most acquisitions fail, which is why they've only done a limited number of deals and remain very disciplined in their growth.

Turning the to the elephant in the room -- the pandemic -- Zelnick said that all entertainment options have benefitted from people spending more time at home. From streaming services to linear TV to interactive gaming, everyone is doing well. The market is big enough for everyone, he said, "we don't need to eat everyone's lunch in order to be successful."

