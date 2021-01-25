Weekly Recap With Jim Cramer: Plug Power, FAANG Earnings

TheStreet recaps the best stories with Jim Cramer from the past week including buying Plug Power, FAANG earnings and the GameStop short squeeze.

In the past week, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the U.S. and TheStreet gave investors the best stocks to buy for the Biden presidency, the worst stocks to buy for the presidency and the top technology stocks to buy.

Jim Cramer shares his stock market advice every morning on Jim Cramer Today with Katherine Ross.

Game Stop and the Short Squeeze

Andrew Left, the managing partner of short-seller Citron, says it abandoned GameStop (GME) - Get Report shares because of harassment from bulls on the retailer. Cramer talked about why you need to beware of situations like GameStop.

Buy Plug Power Over FuelCell

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) - Get Report posted a wider than expected loss when it reported its quarterly financials this past week.

Cramer said he wouldn't buy the dip in FuelCell because he prefers Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report.

FAANG Earnings

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report are one of the top earnings to watch this upcoming week and Cramer discussed how he is approaching FAANG earnings for these technology companies this past week.

Buy Ford for Biden Presidency

Cramer bought shares of Ford (F) - Get Report for the Action Alerts PLUS club and believes their electric vehicle business will be a huge boon for the automotive company. Cramer explains why Ford is one of his favorite stocks for this year.

Netflix Earnings

Cramer explained why investors should own Netflix before it reported its impressive earnings. Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report surged over 12% after it reported that it surpassed 200 million subscribers in its quarterly report. Investors should own Netflix.

The "Go" List of Stocks

Cramer has a list of stocks that investors should consider buying once the economy looks like it's opening more as vaccine distribution increases and the coronavirus infection rate reduces across the U.S. in the coming weeks and months.

One of those stocks includes Mastercard (MA) - Get Report if global travel looks like it's starting to return to normal. Cramer still advises investors to be cautious in the coming weeks and monitor infection rates.