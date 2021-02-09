Weekly Recap With Jim Cramer: Bitcoin and Stocks to Buy

TheStreet recaps the best stories with Jim Cramer from the past week including buying shares of Amazon, eyeing PayPal, Bitcoin and stocks to buy.

In the past week, we have seen several earnings from Action Alerts PLUS holdings and witnessed a huge surge in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

We have also seen some of the favorite stocks of WallStreetBets retail investors come back down in February after a remarkable rise this past month.

Jim Cramer shares his stock market advice every morning on Jim Cramer Today with Katherine Ross. Readers can also read Cramer's market coverage with the Morning Bell, Stock Market Today and the Mad Money Recap.

Buy Amazon

CEO Jeff Bezos stepped down this past week and incoming CEO Andy Jassy got an endorsement from Cramer.

Cramer still believes Amazon is a buy and after Amazon crushed its earnings report, which Cramer called a 'remarkable quarter'.

Buying Stocks for Club Members

Cramer is looking for more buying opportunities for club members in Action Alerts PLUS. If some of these stocks come down off their highs, could these Cramer favorites become a buy for the club?

Own Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin

Dogecoin was rallying this past week after receiving support from Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons. Musk and Tesla also sent Bitcoin higher on Monday after it was revealed that the electric vehicle company bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency rising.

Take a Look at PayPal

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report reported surging revenue in its earnings report that pushed quarterly financials past estimates. Cramer took look at PayPal and asked if it is time to buy PayPal again.

Reddit Will Change Investing

An annual subscription to the Bloomberg Terminal is $24,000 and a FactSet annual subscription costs $12,000 a year. Institutions and members of the media have access to these services but the average retail investor isn't spending this type of money to trade.

Cramer shares why the recent action created by Reddit's WallStreetBets retail investors could change the game of investing.

Cramer's Recent Investing Wins

On the February Action Alerts PLUS monthly call for club members, Cramer reviewed some of the recent investing wins. Some of those names include Honeywell (HON) - Get Report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report, Broadcom (AVGO,) - Get Report and more.

Honeywell, Starbucks, Broadcom, CVS, Abbott Laboratories, and Amazon are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust.