Weed Out the Losers: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 8/20/20)

Jim Cramer says that when you go through the decliners you recognize that it's not just small and medium-sized businesses that are hurting, its real businesses, too.

When you get into the weeds of this market, you see a lot more losers than you do winners, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. From far away, you only see the giant winners, like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report. But when you take a closer look, you find Ford (F) - Get Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Report and American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report.

In the COVID-19 economy, there are a few digital winners and then there's everyone else, Cramer said. And that's not to mention the countless small businesses that aren't even represented by the stock market.

When you look closely, you see the breadth of the decline, Cramer said. Everything from cruise lines to airlines to pipelines are lower for the year along with the oil stocks, restaurants, retail, REITs and all of the banks. That's why it's pointless to be debating the shape of the recovery, because every industry is being hit differently. Those working for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report or Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report may never see their jobs return, while those at retailers like Kohl's (KSS) - Get Report must transition quickly online in order to survive.

Most of our economy desperately needs more stimulus, Cramer concluded, but unfortunately, by the time that stimulus arrives, it may already be too late.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning. Today: Here's why Cramer says, "anything is possible with Elon Musk."

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN.