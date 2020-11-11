TheStreet
JIM CRAMER
ACTION ALERTS PLUSSTREETLIGHTNINGCRAMER'S BLOGCRAMER'S MONTHLY CALLCRAMER'S ARTICLESMAD MONEY25 RULES FOR INVESTING10 COMMANDMENTS
Search

LIVE: Jim Cramer Talks Lyft, Alibaba, What to Watch in Markets Wednesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to discuss the latest news driving the markets.
Author:
Publish date:

So far, so good for the markets this week following positive vaccine news from Pfizer. 

But the positive vaccine news from Pfizer also saw investors turning more toward shares of manufacturers and energy companies amid bets for a swifter reopening of the economy.

Stocks in Shanghai declined Wednesday after China issued stiffer regulations on the internet industry.

 Jim Cramer is going live to discuss the latest news driving the markets at 10:30 ET, Wednesday, Nov. 12:

According to the COVID-19 tracking project, there were 1.5 million new tests reported Tuesday. 130,989 new cases were reported across the United States Tuesday and 1,347 deaths were reported.

Per Johns Hopkins, there are 51.5 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with 10.2 million of those cases in the U.S. Worldwide, there are 1.2 million deaths with 239,695 deaths.

And, back to Pfizer, the company alongside BioNTech, announced that both had struck a deal to provide 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the European Union. 

As part of the deal, the EU has an option to request an additional 100 million doses, the companies said in a statement. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2020, subject to regulatory approval. The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS

Dow's Rally Pauses but Tech Stocks Rebound

Cannabis Roundup: DAVIDsTEA Preps Earnings, Aurora Cannabis Tumbles
INVESTING

Aurora Cannabis Slumps on Unit Offering, Stifel Downgrade

Jim Cramer: Pfizer Acting Better Since Broken Allergan Deal
INVESTING

Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply 200M Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to EU

Don't Be Surprised By Chipotle's Guidance for Higher Costs, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Chipotle to Launch First Digital-Only Outlet

Decorations at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Alibaba Singles Day Sales Top $70 Billion Heading Into Final Event Hours

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: FAANG, Magic Mushrooms, Brazil

Research commissioned by Airbnb found that for every HK$775 tourists using their service spent on accommodation in Hong Kong, they spent another HK$3,600 with local businesses. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Airbnb Delays IPO Filing to Next Week

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Extend Gains, Tech Stocks Rebound as Vaccine Hopes Drive Global Markets