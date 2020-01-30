We Want the Truth: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 1/29/20)

Jim Cramer says a lot of CEOs pay lip service to transparency, but he explains why genuine honesty can drive a company's success.

Investors just want to hear the truth, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That's why when you get the truth from a company, you should see it as a buying opportunity.

Case in point: Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, a stock that a year ago decided to stop reporting iPhone unit sales. Investors cried foul, assuming the company was hiding something. But on Tuesday, the company reported that iPhone sales had grown to $55.96 billion, and thanks to new financing options, it turns out that unit sales are indeed an obsolete metric.

Then there's General Electric (GE) - Get Report a company long known for its confusing and almost completely opaque accounting. But shares rose 10.3% on its most recent quarterly report, as GE continues to turn the tide and be as transparent as possible with shareholders.

But perhaps the best example of transparency on Wednesday was Boeing (BA) - Get Report, which popped 1.7% after the company admitted that it has no idea when its 737 Max will return to air. Boeing did reaffirm its backlog, however, and gave its best estimates for how much the Max is likely to cost them.

In all of these cases, investors have been too cynical, Cramer concluded. That's why when you hear the truth, you should consider it a gift.

Don't Drop the Ball

High-flying tech stocks are a lot like wide receivers in football, Cramer told viewers. When everything goes right, things are explosive, but you definitely don't want to be there when they drop the ball.

One example is Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report, the best non-Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report e-commerce play. Shopify helps small businesses set up shop online and the stock has been unstoppable, up over 20% so far in 2020. Shopify is a wider trader, however, selling off harder than the average stock on marketwise pullbacks.

Streaming media company Roku (ROKU) - Get Report is another high-growth tech stock with volatile trading. The stock soared 201% last year, but also suffers from more than its fair share of highs and lows.

Cramer said it's tough to value companies with explosive revenue growth. He still likes both of these stocks, but only on weakness.

