Wall of Worry: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 12/16/20)

Jim Cramer says investors should accept the negative, because negativity and skepticism is what fuels any sort of turnaround.

Fairly or unfairly, this is a great moment for the stock market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. While the doubters decry that the rally is bogus, Cramer said there's a lot to like going into 2021.

Cramer explained that we're truly in a "best of times, worst of times," situation. This is the best of times for the rich and for big business, while it's the worst of times to many low-income individuals and the small businesses that employ them. But there is a lot of hope ahead, Cramer said, including a long-awaited stimulus bill out of Washington.

Which stocks caught Cramer's eye in Wednesday's session? He called out the 10% gain in organic growth at Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report as terrific sign this venerable toolmaker is still alive and well. The great news bodes well for both Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report, both of which sell a lot of Stanley Black & Decker's tools.

Cramer was also bullish on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) - Get Report, whose CEO, Calvin McDonald, appeared on Tuesday's show, and is perfectly positioned for both online and in-store sales going forward. He also continued to recommend Boeing (BA) - Get Report, which is likely to see increased orders from China as trade relations thaw.

