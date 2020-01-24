Wall of Worries: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 1/23/20)

Jim Cramer says this market can keep chugging along -- unless it's derailed by earnings, politics, the coronavirus, or something else.

The higher the stock market goes, the less likely it would be able to handle a big shock, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The bull market is likely to continue, he said, unless something unexpected happens -- and, Cramer said, there are a lot of "unlesses" out there.

Investors are preparing for Boeing (BA) - Get Report to get its 737Max back in the air soon, for example. Cramer said that would be good news for the markets... unless the process is delayed again, which would be bad news for General Electric (GE) - Get Report, and a host of other aerospace suppliers.

The impeachment trial of President Trump should be a non-issue for the markets because a conviction is very unlikely... unless something new and unexpected is revealed.

The coronavirus spreading out of China also is not a big disruption for the markets, as the epidemic should soon be under control... unless China is covering up just how many cases have been confirmed.

The markets are also expecting strong earnings from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and continued low interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Those events, too, could be bullish for the markets... unless there's an unexpected drop in services revenue at Apple or a repeat of December 2018, when the Fed got too aggressive on rates.

But if none of these things happen, Cramer concluded that we should see further gains for the markets.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL.