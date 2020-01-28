Viral Risk: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 1/27/20)

Jim Cramer says investors shouldn’t panic about the coronavirus. He explains why he believe this is not systemic risk, but rather a predictable slowdown.

It's been a while since the markets have seen a sizable selloff, and few investors seem ready for it, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Cramer said he wished he could be more hopeful, but he's not encouraged by what he's seeing.

On Wall Street, stocks finished sharply lower Monday as investors weighed both the human and economic costs of the accelerating spread of the coronavirus out of China, which has killed a reported 82 people and expanded to at least 10 different countries.

To put things into perspective, the Centers for Disease Control estimates 35 million people in the U.S. got the flu during the 2018-19 season. More than 400,000 were hospitalized, and more than 34,000 are estimated to have died of the flu and flu-related illnesses.

Those numbers are far worse than what we've seen with this coronavirus so far, Cramer said. But he added that risk to corporate profits is still serious.

So while Cramer said the coronavirus doesn't pose any systemic risk to our financial system nor does it have the ability to topple our economy, there are some stocks that should be avoided.

He said all Chinese stocks are at risk, are those that depend on China for growth, including Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report and Yum China (YUMC) - Get Report. Investors must also avoid the travel stocks, the casino stocks and manufacturing that is levered to China, like Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and 3M (MMM) - Get Report.

If the epidemic causes people to buy bonds, or results in lower interest rates, that would be bad news for the banks as well, he said.

But, Cramer said, that doesn't mean there aren't stocks worth buying, including the so-called stay-at-home stocks like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report, Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Buying Into Weakness

As the market sells off, investors should be looking for great companies to buy into weakness. When it comes to the cloud software giants, Cramer said investors can't go wrong with both Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Report and Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report.

Both Adobe and Salesforce helped pioneer the software-as-a-service category and both continue to reinvent themselves and be leaders in the category.

Adobe is forecasting 18% growth and trades for 30 times earnings with strong gross margins and a $128 billion total addressable market.

Salesforce boasts a slightly higher growth rate at 23% but the stock trades for a lofty 46 times earnings. The total addressable market for Salesforce is higher than Adobe at $168 billion, but the company has smaller gross margins.

Cramer said while both stocks have lots of room to grow, he struggled to declare a winner. He said either can be bought into any coronavirus market weakness.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position SBUX, AMZN, DIS.