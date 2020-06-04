Victory for Stocks: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 6/4/20)

It looks like a 'V-shaped recovery,' says Jim Cramer, but apparently only for the stock market -- not the U.S. economy.

We're seeing the V-shaped recovery everyone was hoping for, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The only problem is, the recovery is in the stock market and not in our economy.

Cramer reminded viewers that the stock market doesn't represent our economy, it represents the future of big business, and in this pandemic, big business has been profiting. Today we learned that bankruptcies have surged 48%, with almost all of those being small businesses. The only major bankruptcy Wall Street has seen so far was Hertz (HTZ) - Get Report.

The demands of social distancing have been brutal for small businesses, especially for retailers and restaurants. Big retailers, like Costco (COST) - Get Report, sell essential items at great prices in stores with 16-foot wide aisles that help manage social distancing.

Compare that to a small restaurant that now must remove two-thirds of their tables to meet the new social distancing requirements. Big chains like Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report can make up the difference in fewer tables with takeout, but smaller restaurants cannot.

This pandemic has changed our economy in ways we can't even imagine, Cramer concluded, but one thing we know for sure is that a lot of wealth has been transferred from small business to big business.

