Value vs. Growth: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 3/19/21)

Jim Cramer's got your game plan for next week, with a focus on the Fed.

Like it or not, stocks are joined at the hip to the bond market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. It's a battle of value versus growth, the industrials versus technology, and these groups can never rally at the same time. That's why next week's game plan hinges on the comments of Fed chair Jay Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

On Monday, we'll hear the first installment of those comments, when Powell will be speaking. If the bond market freaks out again, Cramer said expect another beat down of technology stocks.

Next, on Tuesday we'll get earnings from GameStop (GME) - Get Report and Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Report. Cramer couldn't make a rational case for GameStop heading higher from these levels and said Adobe's earnings likely won't move its stock no matter how good they are.

Wednesday brings more comments from Powell, along with Yellen, which could again roil stocks. We'll also hear from retailers RH (RH) - Get Report and Grow Generation (GRWG) - Get Report, along with General Mills (GIS) - Get Report. Cramer expects good things from RH and Grow Generation. He will be listening to General Mills to see how well the pantry stocks are fairing as the economy reopens.

On Thursday, we'll get earnings from Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report, and Cramer is expecting a bullish report as Darden is one of the last restaurants still standing amongst the pandemic.

Finally on Friday, more economic news when we'll get the latest personal income and consumer spending reports.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.