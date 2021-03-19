TheStreet
Value vs. Growth: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 3/19/21)

Jim Cramer's got your game plan for next week, with a focus on the Fed.
Like it or not, stocks are joined at the hip to the bond market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. It's a battle of value versus growth, the industrials versus technology, and these groups can never rally at the same time. That's why next week's game plan hinges on the comments of Fed chair Jay Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

On Monday, we'll hear the first installment of those comments, when Powell will be speaking. If the bond market freaks out again, Cramer said expect another beat down of technology stocks.

Next, on Tuesday we'll get earnings from GameStop  (GME) - Get Report and Adobe Systems  (ADBE) - Get Report. Cramer couldn't make a rational case for GameStop heading higher from these levels and said Adobe's earnings likely won't move its stock no matter how good they are.

Wednesday brings more comments from Powell, along with Yellen, which could again roil stocks. We'll also hear from retailers RH  (RH) - Get Report and Grow Generation  (GRWG) - Get Report, along with General Mills  (GIS) - Get Report. Cramer expects good things from RH and Grow Generation. He will be listening to General Mills to see how well the pantry stocks are fairing as the economy reopens.

On Thursday, we'll get earnings from Darden Restaurants  (DRI) - Get Report, and Cramer is expecting a bullish report as Darden is one of the last restaurants still standing amongst the pandemic.

Finally on Friday, more economic news when we'll get the latest personal income and consumer spending reports.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

