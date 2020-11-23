TheStreet
LIVE: Jim Cramer on COVID-19 Vaccines, Tesla

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live to discuss AstraZeneca, Regeneron, Tesla and other stocks Monday, Nov. 23.
Happy Monday!

U.S. coronavirus cases topped 12.2 million. over the weekend, according to Johns Hopkins University, and deaths in the U.S. approached 257,000.

The COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report and the University of Oxford was found in a large trial to have a 70% efficacy in preventing the virus. But when a half dose of the vaccine was followed by a full dose a month later it showed 90% effectiveness.

Jim Cramer is going live at 10:30 am E.T. to discuss the latest vaccine news and how its impacting markets:  

“We see a lot of merit in this regimen and we will now start discussions with regulators into incorporating this dose combination for further clinical investigation,” said an AstraZeneca spokesman.

And, over the weekend, the FDA granted approval to Regeneron treatments casirivimab and imdevimab, which the agency said can now be given together to treat mild to moderate disease in people older than age 12.

A clinical trial of patients infected with the coronavirus showed that casirivimab and imdevimab, when given together and administered via intravenous infusion, cut down Covid-19-related hospitalizations in high-risk patients within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo, according to FDA.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

