Vaccine vs. Virus: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 12/14/20)

Jim Cramer says the pandemic will end, but not immediately. He's looking at stocks and sectors poised to move as lockdowns increase.

The stock market doesn't care about the COVID-19 vaccine anymore, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. The recovery stocks are passing the baton back to the lockdown winners, Cramer said, because lockdowns are where we're headed.

Even though our long pandemic nightmare is slowly coming to a close, there is still no end in sight, and that means the recovery is still a long way off.

The market's rotation back to the COVID stocks was on full display Monday, starting with the oil stocks retreating. Shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Report fell 8.2% after an 88% run over the past three months. Rival Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report dipped 3.6%.

The restaurants and cruise lines were also weak, as prolonged closured and restrictions are likely to continue through the winter. Cramer urged investors to let stocks like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report fall even more before starting a position.

Even in entertainment, shares of Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report plunged as movie theaters remain under pressure. Meanwhile, stay-at-home giant Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report was able to rally by the close. Other stay-at-home winners included Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and Peloton (PTON) - Get Report.

Cramer said investors are likely to continue flocking to the COVID stocks, as daily deaths from the pandemic now troop losses during World War II.

Executive Decision: QuantumScape

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked back in with Jagdeep Singh, chairman and CEO of QuantumScape (QS) - Get Report, the solid-state battery maker that saw its shares plunge 16% last week and another 12.5% Monday as investors locked in their gains. Shares of QuantumScape had soared over 189% over the past three months.

Singh said that solid state batteries can offer many advantages over current battery technology including longer range, faster charging, higher energy density and ultimately lower costs. The challenge, he said, is executing on all of these promises. If QuantumScape is able to execute according to their plan, Singh said there is a massive opportunity to change the world.

When asked about current EV adoption, Singh theorized that EVs only account for 2% of total vehicle sales because current batteries simply aren't competitive with combustion engines. If EVs could offer more range and faster charging however, he said 50% EV adoption is possible in just a few years.

Cramer said he's a big believer in the future of electric vehicles, but cautioned viewers that QuamtumScape isn't projecting any meaningful revenues until 2027.

Executive Decision: Veru

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Dr. Mitchell Steiner, chairman, president and CEO of Veru (VERU) - Get Report, a biotech leading a charge against breast and prostate cancer.

Steiner explained that Veru's goal is to change the standard of care for patients diagnosed with breast or prostate cancer. He said those with breast cancer don't want the side effects of traditional chemotherapy, which is why Veru's treatment, which received positive Phase II trial data Monday, is an oral pill that can be taken at home instead of having to receive chemotherapy in a hospital or clinic.

Unlike chemo, which can cause side effects such as nausea and hair loss, Veru's pill eliminates those side effects and has the added benefits of increasing function and building bones. The company expects a Phase III study, which will include 240 patients, to be concluded in 18 to 24 months.

Veru's prostate cancer treatment has a similar profile, Steiner said, and is simply a pill that can change the standard of care for the most common form of cancer in men. He said the treatment promises to improve the patient's quality of life and treat them at home, rather than at a clinic or hospital.

