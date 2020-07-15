Vaccine Hopes: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 7/15/20)

Jim Cramer says the markets are optimistic about a vaccine, but he cautions there’s a long way to go. We still need more stimulus.

If you're not willing to wear a mask for your health, do it for our economy, Jim Cramer urged his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Because if we can't all agree to wear masks, then our only hope is a vaccine or additional stimulus, two things that are still a long way off.

Cramer said today's positive vaccine data from Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report is certainly encouraging news, but investors shouldn't be celebrating just yet. The company still needs multiple trials to make sure their vaccine works and to manage its side effects, after which it must then be able to manufacture, distribute and administer billions of doses. So while there may be a light at the end of the tunnel, there remains a dark chasm in front of us.

It's still far too early to be buying the airlines, cruise lines, casinos and restaurants, Cramer said. Late Wednesday, American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report indicated it may need to furlough up to 25,000 employees. But more important, there are millions of small businesses who will soon be losing their government assistance and cannot survive in a world with new social distancing requirements. Without additional government stimulus, Cramer said our banks could be headed for a wave of loan defaults.

That leaves us with masks, Cramer concluded. If everyone were to wear a mask for just a few weeks, we'd have COVID-19 under control and we could fully reopen our economy. That's why Cramer supports the recently-announced $1 million XPRIZE for a next-generation mask design that everyone will want to wear.

Financials Are Tough to Own

Is it time to shoot the bank stocks and put them out of their misery? Today, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report reported its second highest revenue ever, but the stock barely budged, closing up just 1.3%.

Cramer called Goldman's quarter "extraordinary" given COVID-19 and the many challenges the company faced this quarter. But the banks are getting no respect from Wall Street because of their exposure to COVID-19. Goldman set aside $1.59 billion to cover potential loan losses from the pandemic, creating financial risks that investors aren't willing to take.

That's why so many investors prefer financial tech stocks, like PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report or Visa (V) - Get Report, which have no loan risk. So while the stock of Wells Fargo WFC might be oversold and the stock of Goldman might represent tremendous value over the long run, the financials are a tough sector to own.

