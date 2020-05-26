'V' for Victory?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 5/26/20)

Jim Cramer looks at the rally and asks, will this turn out to be a V-shaped recession and recovery after all?

You have to marvel at the strength we're seeing in some of the most beaten-down industries, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Everything from housing and airlines to cruises lines and the REITs were on the move higher, Cramer said, as investors bet big on a quick V-shaped recovery.

Tuesday, we saw what the stock market would look like if we had a COVID-19 vaccine and things were headed back to normal. Investors cheered the news that drugmaker Merck (MRK) - Get Report was also working on a potential vaccine, one that might also be ready by the beginning of next year. Investors love vaccines because they're the only path to truly getting back to normal. That's why the industrials, oils and bank stocks were rallying, Cramer said. If only it were that simple.

Assuming these many vaccine candidates actually work and assuming there aren't any major second outbreaks of the coronavirus, a V-shaped recovery is possible, Cramer admitted, but before that can happen, we still need to put 38 million people back to work.

That's why Cramer continued to recommend a "barbell" portfolio that includes the best of the stay-at-home stocks, like Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, but also stocks that will rally on a strong recovery. He continued to recommend technology stocks and particularly the semiconductors, which will be in demand in either scenario.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Back in Business

Now that the economy is reopening, we just need one thing, Cramer told viewers: customers. Tuesday, we saw many of the most beaten-down sectors come back to life on the promise of a quick vaccine, but that doesn't mean the 38 million people currently unemployed will go right back to work.

Like it or not, the world has changed. There will be more people staying home, more shopping from home and fewer customers in stores. Many small businesses won't survive, while only our biggest retailers will thrive. Those companies that are able to hire may be reluctant to do so any time soon.

That's why Cramer urged caution with these "don't worry, be happy," sectors. Reopening our economy doesn't mean much if there aren't any customers.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN.