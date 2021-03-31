Upside Surprise: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 3/31/21)

Jim Cramer says he thinks the second quarter will be kinder to the industrials and the banks and less hospitable to techs and healthcare stocks.

Money managers don't always care about exciting, long-term stories, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. When the economy begins to recover, all money managers care about are companies that can deliver big upside surprises.

Case in point: Wednesday's monster 17% rally in Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Report. Normally, this producer of iron ore is as boring as they come. But in a growing economy after a pandemic, Cleveland-Cliffs was able to crush their 2020 comparisons, and that's exactly what fund managers want in their portfolios.

The bigger the earnings beat, the bigger the gains, Cramer explained. Many of these beaten-down industrials are super cheap, which make them far more attractive than the formerly high-flying tech stocks that trade on sales rather than earnings.

That's why shares of Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report are down 14% for the year, Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report is off 19% and RingCentral (RNG) - Get Report has plunged 21%. An upside surprise today is worth a lot more than rising revenues in the future.

Cramer said investors need to evaluate how many of 2020's best performers they want to own in a changing 2021 and use counter-rallies like today to sell the ones they down want into strength. Technology and healthcare is quickly being replaced by the financials and industrials, Cramer said, and the time to pivot is now.

